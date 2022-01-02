Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batzdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD
Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Batzdorf's Office Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1516
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Batzdorf performed my sub-occipital decompression and C-1 laminectomy in 2001. I was his 152nd surgery of this type. He is a brilliant man. Thank you! A review nearly 21 years late, but worthy. Trust him. Hes amazing.
About Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 68 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801811047
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Sci|University of Maryland Medical Center
- USN Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Batzdorf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batzdorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batzdorf speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Batzdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batzdorf.
