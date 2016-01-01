See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (11)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD

Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Berg works at ULRICH BERG, MD in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ulrich Berg, MD
    3022 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 346-5633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760400667
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

