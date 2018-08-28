See All Allergists & Immunologists in Rochester, MI
Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Ringwald works at Allergy/Asthma Center-Rochester in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Center of Rochester PC
    Allergy & Asthma Center of Rochester PC
1135 W University Dr Ste 135, Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Hives
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Food Allergy
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anemia
Angioedema
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Latex Allergy
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Shingles
Tension Headache
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2018
    Excellent bedside manner and great diagnostics!
    Erica T in Shelby Township, MI — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    57 years of experience
    English
    1700876364
    Education & Certifications

    EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
