Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Center of Rochester PC1135 W University Dr Ste 135, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner and great diagnostics!
About Dr. Ulrich Ringwald, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1700876364
Education & Certifications
- EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
