Dr. Ulrick Vieux, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ulrick Vieux, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Garnet Health Medical Center707 E Main St # 33, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-1000
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd Fl 3, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-0996
Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 200, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 333-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ulrick Vieux, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154449601
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Vieux has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vieux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
