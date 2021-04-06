Dr. Ulrik Wallin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulrik Wallin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulrik Wallin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 353-6425
The Polyclinic Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallin is everything you can want in a surgeon. He explains things carefully and clearly. He takes time to answer questions. He follows up. He inspires confidence. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ulrik Wallin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598054355
Education & Certifications
- KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallin has seen patients for Colectomy and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallin.
