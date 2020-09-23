Dr. Ulrika Holm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulrika Holm, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulrika Holm, MD
Dr. Ulrika Holm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Holm works at
Dr. Holm's Office Locations
-
1
Kathleen Perry, MD539 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 727-9700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holm?
Everyone at the office was very friendly! It was easy to get in and out quickly for an appointment. The took appropriate measures to ensure social distancing that made me feel comfortable with sitting in the waiting area.
About Dr. Ulrika Holm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1346206984
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Saint Georges University School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holm works at
Dr. Holm has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holm speaks Swedish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Holm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.