Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choksi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD
Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Choksi works at
Dr. Choksi's Office Locations
-
1
Office17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
-
2
Baylor St Lukes Medical Group17521 St Lukes Way Ste 190, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choksi?
Dr. Choksi has been my diabetic Dr. for more than 25 years and I wouldn't change for any amount of money. She has brought me through some bad times with my diabetes. She is caring, thoughtful, and has solutions to keep my diabetes in check. Sure, I have had a few late appointments, and some issues with the office staff, but I have seen Dr. Choksi for more than 100 office visits over the years and have been very pleased with my results! Larry Plummer Kingwood patient
About Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1891851531
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- Seth Gs Med Coll
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choksi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choksi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Choksi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Choksi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choksi works at
Dr. Choksi speaks Hindi.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Choksi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choksi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choksi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choksi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.