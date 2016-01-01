See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Scarpidis works at Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery
    200 W 57th St Ste 508, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 951-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Black Eye
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Black Eye
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205004603
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University Wagner School of Public Administration
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarpidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarpidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarpidis works at Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scarpidis’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarpidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarpidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

