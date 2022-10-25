Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD
Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave Ste 205, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8340
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a weird infection. Seen in the hospital. Took the time to talk to me and saw me every day until a diagnosis. Was very nice.
About Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750582805
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
