Overview of Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD

Dr. Ulysses Wu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Wu works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.