See All Oncologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD

Oncology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD

Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Chandavarkar works at Banner MD Anderson in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristina Butler, MD
Dr. Kristina Butler, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Alyx Porter, MD
Dr. Alyx Porter, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Chandavarkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center
    2946 E Banner Gateway Dr # E, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-6444
  2. 2
    Sutter Medical Group
    2800 L St # 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-4440
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chandavarkar?

    Mar 13, 2021
    Dr. Chandavarkar saved my life. She listened intently, no matter what I had to say, she answered all of my questions, she met with my entire family both before and after surgery, she never made me feel rushed or like she had something else to do, she guided me through chemo; I have never felt more comfortable or well-taken care of in my life. She left Banner to go to Sacramento and I am still sad about it, almost a year later. I was actually looking her up to find an email address for her when I decided to leave this review and now mad at myself for not leaving it sooner. I wish so much that she was still my doctor.
    Jennifer H — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chandavarkar to family and friends

    Dr. Chandavarkar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chandavarkar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD.

    About Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Konkani and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306038096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County Medical Center / University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandavarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandavarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandavarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandavarkar has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandavarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandavarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandavarkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandavarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandavarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.