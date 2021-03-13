Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandavarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD
Dr. Uma Chandavarkar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Chandavarkar's Office Locations
Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center2946 E Banner Gateway Dr # E, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444
Sutter Medical Group2800 L St # 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-4440Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr. Chandavarkar saved my life. She listened intently, no matter what I had to say, she answered all of my questions, she met with my entire family both before and after surgery, she never made me feel rushed or like she had something else to do, she guided me through chemo; I have never felt more comfortable or well-taken care of in my life. She left Banner to go to Sacramento and I am still sad about it, almost a year later. I was actually looking her up to find an email address for her when I decided to leave this review and now mad at myself for not leaving it sooner. I wish so much that she was still my doctor.
- English, Konkani and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Medical Center / University Of Southern California
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
