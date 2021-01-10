Overview of Dr. Uma Duvvuri, MD

Dr. Uma Duvvuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Duvvuri works at Riverside Med Grp Rutherford in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.