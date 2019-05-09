Dr. Uma Gavani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Gavani, MD
Overview
Dr. Uma Gavani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gavani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spiritus Dei Eye Surgery Cente7600 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 636-9611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavani?
My 5 year old daughter suffered from major allergies to the point of she would have a runny nose for 10 months straight and sounded like dark Vader until we went here. She got my daughter on the correct medication she is caring towards my daughter. We never wait more the 5 minutes. I can't thank her enough for helping my daughter. We love her and will continue to go to her. I would recommend her to everybody
About Dr. Uma Gavani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1710961214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavani works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.