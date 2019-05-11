Overview of Dr. Uma Gunnala, MD

Dr. Uma Gunnala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Gunnala works at Natural Living Centers LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.