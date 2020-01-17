Overview

Dr. Uma Mahadevan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.



Dr. Mahadevan works at UCSF Med Ctr Gastroenterology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.