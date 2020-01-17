Dr. Uma Mahadevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahadevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Mahadevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uma Mahadevan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Endoscopy At Mount Zion1701 Divisadero St Ste 120, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 502-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
I've seen Dr. Mahadevan for the last 10+ years. She is a great physician and specializes in IBD (ulcerative colitis & crohn's disease). Couldn't recommend her or her team more. Incredibly helpful, professional, and top notch medical treatment.
About Dr. Uma Mahadevan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ibm Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mahadevan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahadevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahadevan speaks Spanish.
