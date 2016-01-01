Overview of Dr. Uma Malhotra, MD

Dr. Uma Malhotra, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON



Dr. Malhotra works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.