Dr. Uma Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uma Mohan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Uma Y Mohan MD, P.A.21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 280, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 317-3847
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mohan is extremely well qualified and has a great bedside manner. We’ve used her services primarily for Colinoscopy procedures but also other gastrointestinal procedures and have been completely satisfied with her over several years. NOTE- Anyone giving a low rating to the doctor only because the office mishandled a call is unfair to the doctor herself.
About Dr. Uma Mohan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003916750
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll
- Wayne St U
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
