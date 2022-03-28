Overview

Dr. Uma Mohan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Mohan works at Uma Y Mohan MD, P.A. in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.