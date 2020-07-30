Dr. Uma Penmetsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penmetsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Penmetsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Uma Penmetsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med College Ntr University Of Health Science Hyderabad Ap India and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Penmetsa works at
Locations
-
1
Parkwest Women's Health1820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-2846
-
2
Bushnell's Basin1000 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 473-2846
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penmetsa?
I had missed my annual appointment for several years and finally met with Dr. Penmetsa last week. It was like I never missed. She is the most sincere, compassionate, caring physician. Her knowledge and concern for my well-being was heart warming. Just talking to her and sharing a few struggles that I had make me feel 100% better. She really listens to you as if you were the only patient she had all day. Her compassion goes well beyond being a physician, she genuinely wanted to be sure I was okay and I know that if I needed anything, I wouldn't hesitate to call her. I am beyond grateful to be her patient.
About Dr. Uma Penmetsa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164485603
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Gandhi Med College Ntr University Of Health Science Hyderabad Ap India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penmetsa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penmetsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penmetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penmetsa works at
Dr. Penmetsa has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penmetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penmetsa speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Penmetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penmetsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penmetsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penmetsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.