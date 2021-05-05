See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Longview, TX
Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Uma Pulipaka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Longview, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Pulipaka works at NEUROHEALTH CENTER in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Neurohealth Center
    Neurohealth Center
713 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601
(903) 757-7056

  CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Tremor
Essential Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Essential Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Tremor Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    May 05, 2021
    Excellent care for my mother with Dementia. For a few years, living out of state I had to deal with my mother's obstinate denial of her condition . Dr. Pulipaka and her staff ALWAYS helped me when I called to facilitate treatment for her, get her appointments to other specialists and implement care plans. When my mother had an emergency and I had to come to Longview to eventually bring my mother to live with me, Dr. Pulipaka and her staff worked with me during my short visit to make sure I had EVERYTHING - records, medication refills, 2 follow-ups the month I was there- I was able to transition my mother to her new neurologist where I live with NO PROBLEMS. Dr. Pulipaka's manor is calm and thoughtful. She educated me on what to expect from a patient with Alzheimer's and dementia.
    Thankful Child of parent with dementia — May 05, 2021
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    English
    1700881562
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Oakwood Hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
