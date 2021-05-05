Dr. Uma Pulipaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulipaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Pulipaka, MD
Dr. Uma Pulipaka, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Longview, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Neurohealth Center713 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 757-7056
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent care for my mother with Dementia. For a few years, living out of state I had to deal with my mother's obstinate denial of her condition . Dr. Pulipaka and her staff ALWAYS helped me when I called to facilitate treatment for her, get her appointments to other specialists and implement care plans. When my mother had an emergency and I had to come to Longview to eventually bring my mother to live with me, Dr. Pulipaka and her staff worked with me during my short visit to make sure I had EVERYTHING - records, medication refills, 2 follow-ups the month I was there- I was able to transition my mother to her new neurologist where I live with NO PROBLEMS. Dr. Pulipaka's manor is calm and thoughtful. She educated me on what to expect from a patient with Alzheimer's and dementia.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1700881562
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Oakwood Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
