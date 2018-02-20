Overview of Dr. Uma Purighalla, MD

Dr. Uma Purighalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Purighalla works at Spartan Pharmacy Inc in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Carnegie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.