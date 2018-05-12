Overview of Dr. Uma Rao, MD

Dr. Uma Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.



Dr. Rao works at Chestnut Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.