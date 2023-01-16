Dr. Uma Saligram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saligram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Saligram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uma Saligram, MD
Dr. Uma Saligram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Saligram works at
Dr. Saligram's Office Locations
1
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 704-3897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Keller420 Johnson Rd Ste 201, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Grapevine1600 W College St Ste 640, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saligram has been fanstastic to work with. She has partnered together with us to help assess the extreme vertigo (Vestibular Migraines) that I've been suffering from since 2021. She is a great listener and forward thinking to help me through this journey.
About Dr. Uma Saligram, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770800757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saligram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saligram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saligram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saligram has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saligram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saligram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saligram.
