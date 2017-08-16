Overview of Dr. Uma Santhanam, MD

Dr. Uma Santhanam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Santhanam works at Physician Associates Good Sam in Fairfield Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.