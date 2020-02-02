Dr. Umair Ghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umair Ghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Umair Ghani, MD
Dr. Umair Ghani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Ghani works at
Dr. Ghani's Office Locations
1
Newport Beach Ob.gyn. Medical Group Inc.19582 Beach Blvd Ste 206, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 861-1000
2
Keck Hospital of Usc Orange County Pharm300 Old Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 474-5722
3
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4624Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened well and seemed very knowledgeable and explained things well.
About Dr. Umair Ghani, MD
- Hematology
- English, Urdu
- 1619266228
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghani speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghani, there are benefits to both methods.