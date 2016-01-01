Overview

Dr. Umair Siddiqui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Program - Gastroenterology



Dr. Siddiqui works at Your GI Center in Lake Jackson, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.