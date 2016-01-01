Overview of Dr. Umamaheswara Vellanki, MD

Dr. Umamaheswara Vellanki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Vellanki works at Springfield Psychiatric Assocs in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.