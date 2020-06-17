Overview of Dr. Umang Shah, MD

Dr. Umang Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular Invasive Technologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular Invasive Technology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas Legacy Oaks in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.