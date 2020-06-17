Dr. Umang Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umang Shah, MD
Dr. Umang Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular Invasive Technologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular Invasive Technology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas Legacy Oaks5430 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 538-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent customer service from Dr. Shah and his staff. He explained my condition thoroughly and was not rushed. The office staff was very nice and helpful made me feel comfortable. The techs were also very informative as they explained what was being done.
- Cardiovascular Invasive Technology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
