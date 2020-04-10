Dr. Umangi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umangi Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Umangi Patel, MD
Dr. Umangi Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Mid Valley Oncology Hematology PC611 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 454-8500
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 561-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr Patel gave me her time! That's so rare and so appreciated! She put a name to my cancer, something other Dr.s couldn't do...she gave me a plan of treatment & then made an appointment for me for a second opinion. I'm cured & thankful! I still see Dr Patel 20 years later! It makes me feel safe to have her checking on me! She tells you the truth (so thankful for that) and she has no problem retrieving your test results when you can't get them! I would recommend Dr Patel to anyone (I have several times)! Dr Patel is professional and personal at the same time. I feel comfortable asking her anything!
About Dr. Umangi Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1902957384
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Va Med Coll
- Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U
- Internal Medicine
