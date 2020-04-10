Overview of Dr. Umangi Patel, MD

Dr. Umangi Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Muni Med Coll, Gujarat U and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Patel works at Mid Valley Oncology Hematology PC in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.