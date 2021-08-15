Dr. Umar Ahmad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umar Ahmad, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umar Ahmad, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5620
-
2
Health Specialists - Endocrine and Diabetes Center21 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 794-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He spent time with me and took my health concerns seriously. He was very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Umar Ahmad, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336589746
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
