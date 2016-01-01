See All Gastroenterologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Umar Hayat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Umar Hayat, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Umar Hayat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Hayat works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD
Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Jamak Modaresi-Esfeh, MD
Dr. Jamak Modaresi-Esfeh, MD
3.6 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Carol Burke, MD
Dr. Carol Burke, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Case University Hospitals Case Medi
    11100 Euclid Ave # 3200, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hayat?

Photo: Dr. Umar Hayat, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Umar Hayat, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayat to family and friends

Dr. Hayat's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hayat

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Umar Hayat, MD.

About Dr. Umar Hayat, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730596388
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hayat works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hayat’s profile.

Dr. Hayat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Umar Hayat, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.