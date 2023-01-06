Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umar Nasir, MD
Overview of Dr. Umar Nasir, MD
Dr. Umar Nasir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Nasir works at
Dr. Nasir's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates990 Caughlin Xing, Reno, NV 89519 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nasir recently moved his sleep medicine practice to Fresno. He was recommended by my primary. Very pleasant , professional , knowledgeable
About Dr. Umar Nasir, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1972845709
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
