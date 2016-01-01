See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Umar Shuaib, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Umar Shuaib, MD

Dr. Umar Shuaib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from SHIFA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Shuaib works at CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Shuaib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    9300 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Umar Shuaib, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477950343
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SHIFA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Umar Shuaib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuaib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shuaib has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shuaib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shuaib works at CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shuaib’s profile.

Dr. Shuaib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuaib.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuaib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuaib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

