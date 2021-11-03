Overview

Dr. Umberto Fontana, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care, Pardee Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Fontana works at Practice in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.