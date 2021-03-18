Overview

Dr. Umberto Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Umberto I Garcia MD P A in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.