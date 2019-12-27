See All Rheumatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (169)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD

Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center.

Dr. Hasan works at ALLINA HEALTH COON RAPIDS CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

    Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic
    9055 Springbrook Dr NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Cambridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Vasculitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Buerger's Disease
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
Goodpasture's Disease
Gouty Arthropathy
Hammer Toe
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Infusion Therapy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyarteritis
Polymyositis
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Primary Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rheumatoid Vasculitis
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Secondary Osteoporosis
Senile Osteoporosis
Seronegative Arthritis
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Soft Tissue Injections
Spondylarthritis
Spondylarthropathy
Still's Disease
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Arthropathy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 27, 2019
    I love Dr. Hasan! She reviews my case before she sees me each time. She takes time to find out if I have any new pain, she does a routine exam and is incredibly easy to talk to.
    Tammy Atkins — Dec 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD
    About Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447464748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Joseph College
    Undergraduate School

