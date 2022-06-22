Dr. Umbreen Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umbreen Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Umbreen Hussain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Westside Medicine and Cardiology, Inc.29099 Health Campus Dr Ste 150 Bldg 3, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 925-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Umbreen Hussain was my attending Cardiologist when I was hospitalized at Fairview Cleveland Clinic. She is First-Rate ----Knowledgable, kind and thorough. I was very fortunate to be her patient. I am pleased to have an upcoming appointment with her.
About Dr. Umbreen Hussain, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Kent State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
