Dr. Farwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ume Farwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ume Farwa, MD
Dr. Ume Farwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Farwa's Office Locations
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.10 Stockton Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 363-6655
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc686 Route 70, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 Directions (732) 363-6655
Ocean Health Initiativesinc798 N Green St Bldg 3, Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08087 Directions (732) 363-6655
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 363-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ume Farwa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033365952
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farwa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farwa.
