Overview

Dr. Umer Saleem, MD is a Cardiovascular Technologist in Middletown, CT. They specialize in Cardiovascular Technology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baqai Med College and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus.



Dr. Saleem works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Middletown, CT with other offices in Old Saybrook, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.