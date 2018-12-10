Dr. Umer Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umer Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umer Saleem, MD is a Cardiovascular Technologist in Middletown, CT. They specialize in Cardiovascular Technology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baqai Med College and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus.
Dr. Saleem works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 636-2010
- 2 51 MAIN ST, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (203) 678-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleem?
I have had several hospital stays since my original diagnosis of afib which Dr. Saleem handled, and he is always involved in the treatment options, he always came to my room to check on me and explain what treatment would be done and why.
About Dr. Umer Saleem, MD
- Cardiovascular Technology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376626085
Education & Certifications
- Baqai Med College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem works at
Dr. Saleem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.