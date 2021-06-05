Dr. Thebo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umera Thebo, MD
Overview of Dr. Umera Thebo, MD
Dr. Umera Thebo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Thebo's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Frederick46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-6777
Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 829-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thebo attention to the patients overall health and other treatments is impressive. She is makes it very clear, she is always available, if needed. Highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Umera Thebo, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851637532
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thebo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thebo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thebo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thebo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thebo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.