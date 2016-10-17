Overview of Dr. Umesh Kodu, MD

Dr. Umesh Kodu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Kodu works at Penguin Pediatrics PLLC in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Stone Ridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.