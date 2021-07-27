Overview of Dr. Umesh Mhatre, MD

Dr. Umesh Mhatre, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Mhatre works at RESOLUTIONS HEALTH ALLIANCE in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.