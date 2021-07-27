Dr. Umesh Mhatre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhatre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umesh Mhatre, MD
Dr. Umesh Mhatre, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Resolutions Health Alliance297 NW HILLSBORO ST, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (319) 353-6374
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor and if you want your disability case won he's the one to call
- Barisal Medical College
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Mhatre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhatre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mhatre has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mhatre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mhatre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mhatre.
