Dr. Umesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Umesh Patel, MD
Dr. Umesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Huntley Office10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 531-5911Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Northern Illinois Medical Associates2371 Bowes Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sycamore Clinic2550 Hauser Ross Dr Ste 350, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 748-4292
Huntley Clinic12155 Regency Pkwy, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 569-3900
NANI Elgin Office1710 N Randall Rd Ste 330, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 531-5911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Six month review visit. Went thru all test results and answered all questions or concerns.
About Dr. Umesh Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1336334424
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Univ Mc
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.