Dr. Umesh Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Umesh Verma, MD
Dr. Umesh Verma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
- 1 900 E Michigan Ave Ste 106, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 817-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had myasthenia gravis for 15 years dr. Verma has done an excellent job of diagnosing my problem and also in prescribing medicine that I needed in order to continue a normal life until I injured my neck
About Dr. Umesh Verma, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891751806
Education & Certifications
- GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
