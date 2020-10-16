See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Umeshchandra Gadaria, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (69)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Umeshchandra Gadaria, MD

Dr. Umeshchandra Gadaria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Gadaria works at Gadaria Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gadaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Skin Care & Laser
    1015 E 32nd St Ste 208, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 478-0993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Gadaria treated me for De Quervain's tenosynovitis. I was impressed from my first of three visits. No assembly line. Truly one-on-one care and I felt that Dr. Gadaria was focused on nothing but my case for the entire duration of each visit. He patiently walked me through the anatomy of my issue. He presented me with all options and clearly outlined the risks associated with each course of treatment. I opted for a course of oral steroid prior to my second visit. Still experiencing painful symptoms, I opted for an injection. Dr. Gadaria was sure to advise me of the risks again, before proceeding. His 51 years of practice definitely translated to a painless injection (which worked wonders, by the way). Dr. Gadaria is hands-on, transparent and genuine. He and his staff really make the patient feel at home. Definitely one of, if not the, best specialist I have visited.
    Jeff — Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Gadaria's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gadaria

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Umeshchandra Gadaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1154301208
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Elyria Meml Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umeshchandra Gadaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gadaria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gadaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadaria works at Gadaria Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gadaria’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

