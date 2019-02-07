Dr. Ummekalsoom Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ummekalsoom Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ummekalsoom Malik, MD
Dr. Ummekalsoom Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
New Hyde Park Office2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malik is a very thorough and knowledgeable doctor. She has left no stone unturned in my diagnosis and treatment. She conferred with colleagues on my case which made me feel as if I was getting a second opinion. She answers every single question I ask her. Her staff is helpful and friendly and I always get quick responses when I need copies of bloodwork or other lab tests. There is usually little to no wait time to see her once you’ve made your appointment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ummekalsoom Malik, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1124021209
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.