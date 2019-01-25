Overview

Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Atabek works at Cooper Urologic Surgery in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.