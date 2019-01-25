Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umur Atabek, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper General Surgery900 Centennial Blvd Ste D Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly and very informative!
- Gastroenterological Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
NPI: 1285707554
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Westchester Co Mc/Ny Mc
- U Md
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Atabek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atabek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atabek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atabek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atabek works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atabek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atabek.
