Overview of Dr. Un Karl Chin, MD

Dr. Un Karl Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Karl Chin works at Mid-Atlantic Surgical Group in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.