Dr. Un Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Un Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Un Kang, MD
Dr. Un Kang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
William Black Building650 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
About Dr. Un Kang, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1194876177
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
Dr. Kang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.