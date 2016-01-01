Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uni Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uni Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Baltimore office22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-1868Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Uni Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
