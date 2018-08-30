See All Neurologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Unsong Oh, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Unsong Oh, MD

Dr. Unsong Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Oh works at VCU Medical Center Neurology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    VCU Medical Center Neurology
    1001 E Leigh St Fl 13, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-9350
  2. 2
    VCU Medical Center Neurology
    417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-9350

  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2018
    I had a great experience with Dr Oh during my spinal tap. He was pleasant And the procedure was painless. LPN Marietta was excellent.
    Warren — Aug 30, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Unsong Oh, MD
    About Dr. Unsong Oh, MD

    Neurology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1235391293
    Education & Certifications

    NINDS/NIH
    Neur Inst Ny/Columbia-Presby
    Ny Hosp
    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Unsong Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at VCU Medical Center Neurology in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

