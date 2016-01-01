Overview of Dr. Unyime Nseyo, MD

Dr. Unyime Nseyo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Nseyo works at North Florida Urology Associates Inc. in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Seneca, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.